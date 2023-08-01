St. Paul Saints to retire Darryl Strawberry's number, honor team founders

The St. Paul Saints have announced plans to honor some of the biggest names in the team’s history on a “night of tributes” on Aug. 12.

The minor league baseball franchise will retire Darryl Strawberry’s No. 17. The major league all-star and World Series champion played a memorable 29 games with the Saints back in 1996.

And there will be a ceremony to honor team founders and longtime owners Mike Veeck, Marv Goldklang, Van Schley and actor Bill Murray.

“For more than 30 years, under the direction of these men, the organization was the blueprint for how Minor League Baseball teams operated focusing on the fan experience, introducing unique promotions, and emphasizing community involvement,” the Saints said in a news release announcing the Aug. 12 events. “While Veeck, Goldklang, Murray and Schley gave the Twin Cities so much joy, it’s now our turn to thank them for their three decades of fun they brought to the Twin Cities baseball community.”

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Strawberry hit .435 with 18 homers and 39 RBIs in his 29 games with the Saints, before signing with the New York Yankees.

“It’s because of the incredible numbers and the influence he had on the community that the Saints are retiring his number 17, becoming the fourth jersey retirement in franchise history,” the team announced.

The other retired numbers are Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger (5), Kevin Millar (15) and George Tsamis (22).

The ceremony and number retirement will take place as the Saints host the Louisville Bats on Saturday, Aug. 12, at CHS Field. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.