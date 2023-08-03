Minneapolis adds two new MPD deputy chief positions

Minneapolis is moving forward with a reorganization of the police department that Chief Brian O’Hara said is intended to prepare the city to comply with settlement agreements over the department and focus on fighting crime.

A state law that passed this session removed a cap on the number of new deputy chiefs and the Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday morning to create two new deputy chief positions. O’Hara plans to create two new bureaus in the Minneapolis Police Department heading up internal affairs and a new Bureau of Constitutional Policing.

“I think what our residents want ultimately, the results that they’re looking for, is for this police department to reduce crime in a serious way and keep those reductions, but also to rebuild trust with our residents,” O’Hara said.

O’Hara said it’s part of a reorganization that divides the department in half. One assistant chief heads up daily operations of the department, including investigations and patrol. The other assistant chief is tasked with building community trust, overseeing internal affairs, training and community engagement.

The new Constitutional Policing Bureau will help guide the department through the changes required by the state settlement agreement over the Minneapolis police and an expected federal consent decree.

O’Hara said he’s already identified candidates within the police department for the new roles. He expects the appointments to be made public very soon.

“I’m looking for people who have deep connections to our community that understand the resiliency of our officers, that understand the real desire for progress and change,” O’Hara said.

The Minneapolis police will be holding community listening sessions about an impending federal consent decree starting in mid-August.