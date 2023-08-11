Minneapolis officer shot, in stable condition

A Minneapolis police officer was shot in what police Chief Brian O’Hara termed an “ambush” on Friday night. The officer — who police did not identify — was in stable condition at North Memorial Health Hospital, O’Hara said.

The incident involved a Chevrolet Equinox that was fleeing police on Friday night. The officer was uniformed but driving an unmarked “unconventional vehicle” and following the Equinox but thought they were not seen, according to O’Hara. At the 4300 block of Colfax Avenue North, the officer came under fire with 14 rounds of automatic gunfire. O’Hara said police believe the shooting was connected to the Equinox, but did not say how, only that it was under investigation.

The officer was shot in the shoulder and the back of the shoulder, O’Hara said.

Other law enforcement chased the SUV until it crashed into a parked vehicle.

Of the people in the Equinox, three males including one juvenile were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men was bitten by a police dog. Police also apprehended a woman.

O’Hara said “at least one gun was recovered” at some point in the incident. It was not immediately clear if any of the four people that police apprehended were suspected of shooting the officer.

O’Hara described the officer as a seven-year veteran assigned to the community response unit at the 4th precinct.

“We are thankful to God that this officer is still alive,” the chief said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.