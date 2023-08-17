Minnesota State Fair will have more cops, cameras and horses

You’re probably going to notice more cops at the Minnesota State Fair this year. The police force is growing from 130 officers last year to 170 this year. The fair has also added more cameras, and metal detectors, beefed up its perimeter fencing and brought in the FBI, among other agencies.

It’s part of a wide-ranging response to public safety challenges on and off the fairgrounds, including a first ever shooting at the Fair near the Midway entrance during the second Saturday of the event last year.

Fair police chief Ron Knafla is mum about details of that shooting still, saying it is under investigation. He also isn’t saying if officials have any idea how a gun bypassed metal detectors that were installed at the fair gates in 2021 and bag checks that have been part of the fair since 2016.

But he says his department is doing everything it can to keep people safe.

“You know, my two daughters come to the fair every year, they're teenagers. My parents come, they're 80 years old. And I am not going to tell my parents or my kids to come to the fair if I don't feel it's safe,” Knafla said in an interview with MPR News. “We have worked diligently to have a safe and secure event coming up here at the fair … It's not just a job. We feel strongly about making sure that this is a safe and secure event.”

Knafla says that besides more cops, fairgoers will notice more horses: Minneapolis officials have approved detailing the city’s horse patrol unit to the fair for the first time — to add to the equine attractions for fairgoers, as well as respond to large scale incidents.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers will be patrolling the perimeter fence in utility vehicles and on bicycles, another addition this year. There was widespread speculation last year that the gun used in the Midway shooting may have been thrown or carried over the fence to avoid security at fairground gates.

Fair officials are also emphasizing the role fairgoers and fair workers may play: if they see something unusual, like someone climbing a perimeter fence, or loitering outside a remote part of the fence — or get a glimpse of a weapon in someone’s waistband or pocket — the fair wants to hear about it, and urges anyone to call 911 with concerns.

“We can't be everywhere and do everything. We need help from the public If you see something that doesn't look right, we'd ask you to call us,” Knafla says.

The fair will also be navigating Minnesota’s new marijuana laws. Adult possession and use were legalized May 1, and marijuana smoking will not be allowed on the fairgrounds.

Knafla acknowledged that some fairgoers will defy the ban, but says his agency plans to address those incidents without issuing citations or detaining anyone.

“Our approach is going to be education, compliance from people by just having a conversation — let them know it maybe just they don't understand or they're not sure,” Knafla said. “Hopefully we can gain compliance just by having a conversation with people. And I think people have common sense. They're gonna understand, you know, family event. Nobody wants their kids walking through a cloud of marijuana smoke. I think that'll resonate with people.”

His officers and fairgoers will find out if it does, starting Aug. 24. The fair opens Thursday for a 12-day run ending Labor Day.