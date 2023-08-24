Infrequently Asked Questions: Answering the questions you didn't know you had about the Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair is big news in these parts. And if you're a journalist in the state, it can feel like you've covered all of the fair angles.

So in 2022, MPR News reporters and producers tried to stump each other with outlandish questions about the Great Minnesota Get-Together. We called it "Infrequently Asked Questions" and we're back with another year of new-to-us questions and answers. We will add all of the questions and answers to this page as the fair continues.

HIghlights from day one at the Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, August 25. Mike Madison/Bump Opera Photography for MPR

Fair food vendors dispose of 125,000 to 150,000 pounds of used cooking oil most years. That grease is then picked up and recycled into something else.

Fairgoers wait in line at the Dairy Goodness counter inside the Minnesota State Fair Dairy Building. Ben Hovland | MPR News

There’s a lot of money at the fair. Beyond the cash and cards used by visitors, vendors have to pay for their business spaces. We trace the fair-wide money flow.

Despite popular belief, 4-H kids do not sleep with their animals at night. The 3rd floor of the 4-H building houses dorms, with bunks for all the 4-H members. Jacob Aloi | MPR News

Most people associate 4-H kids at the Minnesota State Fair with animals. When you go to the fair, you see these hard-working farm kids prodding pigs, shearing sheep and cozying up with cows — all in hopes of earning a ribbon. The animals stay in the barns. But where do the kids that brought them go at night?

Fairgoers walk around horse manure left outside the Cattle Barn at the Minnesota State Fair. Tim Nelson | MPR News

Hundreds of farm animals are shown every year at the Minnesota State Fair — and where you find farm animals, you know you’re going to find something else. Manure. Lots and lots of manure. Where does it all go?

Lights from a swing ride make trails in the night sky in the Midway at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Minn. Evan Frost | MPR News 2016

Each day of the Minnesota State Fair, tens of thousands of people visit the fairgrounds. But what happens after they all leave?

Fair attendants watch the approximately 45 species of fish in the DNR Fish Pond at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Minn. Evan Frost | MPR News 2016

Each year the Minnesota State Fair stocks a pond full of fish at the Minnesota State Fair. But what happens to the fish after the fair is done?