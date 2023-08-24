Infrequently Asked Questions: Answering the questions you didn't know you had about the Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair is big news in these parts. And if you're a journalist in the state, it can feel like you've covered all of the fair angles.
So in 2022, MPR News reporters and producers tried to stump each other with outlandish questions about the Great Minnesota Get-Together. We called it "Infrequently Asked Questions" and we're back with another year of new-to-us questions and answers. We will add all of the questions and answers to this page as the fair continues.
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: Where does all that cooking grease go?
Fair food vendors dispose of 125,000 to 150,000 pounds of used cooking oil most years. That grease is then picked up and recycled into something else.
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens to all the money at the State Fair?
There’s a lot of money at the fair. Beyond the cash and cards used by visitors, vendors have to pay for their business spaces. We trace the fair-wide money flow.
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: Where do the 4-H kids sleep?
Most people associate 4-H kids at the Minnesota State Fair with animals. When you go to the fair, you see these hard-working farm kids prodding pigs, shearing sheep and cozying up with cows — all in hopes of earning a ribbon. The animals stay in the barns. But where do the kids that brought them go at night?
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens to all the manure at the Minnesota State Fair?
Hundreds of farm animals are shown every year at the Minnesota State Fair — and where you find farm animals, you know you’re going to find something else. Manure. Lots and lots of manure. Where does it all go?
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens at the Minnesota State Fair overnight?
Each day of the Minnesota State Fair, tens of thousands of people visit the fairgrounds. But what happens after they all leave?
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens to the DNR fish after the State Fair is over?
Each year the Minnesota State Fair stocks a pond full of fish at the Minnesota State Fair. But what happens to the fish after the fair is done?