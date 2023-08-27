Minneapolis police search for man accused of trying to run over officer

Minneapolis police are still searching for a 27-year-old man connected to a traffic stop on Saturday that injured one police officer.

At around 3:30 p.m., three MPD officers responded to a report of a “suspicious vehicle with a person slumped over inside” in south Minneapolis, according to a press release. They attempted to arrest the driver for the stolen license plates on the vehicle, but the driver engaged in a struggle with officers to flee.

During the struggle, a police officer was partially trapped inside the open driver’s door and was dragged a short distance until the vehicle rammed into a support pillar. The officer was able to escape from the door to avoid being run over as the driver fled, according to police.

The three officers, including the injured one, initiated a pursuit but stopped after losing sight of the vehicle. The injured officer was evaluated for nonlife-threatening injuries at HCMC after the pursuit.

“I can’t thank the officers of this department enough for their tireless efforts in service of our residents, and I am grateful that our officer was not more seriously injured this afternoon,” said MPD Chief Brian O’Hara. “Given this individual’s reaction, it is clear that he had no intentions of complying with law enforcement or allowing himself to be taken into custody. Rest assured, we will find him and bring him to justice.”