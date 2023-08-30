Teen pleads guilty in St. Anthony Park fatal shooting

A teenager pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting and killing a St. Paul man during a car theft earlier this year.

Michael Scott Brasel, 44, was killed in front of his house in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood in May. He was shot three times at close range.

17-year-old Kle Swee of St. Paul pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the case. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

A spokesperson for the Ramsey County Attorney's Office said prosecutors will ask for Swee to be sentenced to 25 years in prison. Under terms of the guilty plea, Swee's lawyer will be allowed to ask for a sentence lower than sentencing guidelines permit.

Swee and another teen were attempting to steal a car in front of Brasel's home. The other teen has been charged with aiding and abetting murder.