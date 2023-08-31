DFL lawmaker to plead guilty to July DWI

A DFL state lawmaker plans to plead guilty next week to a misdemeanor drunk driving charge, according to a petition filed with a court.

Rep. Dan Wolgamott Minnesota House of Representatives

Rep. Dan Wolgamott filed the petition Wednesday in Kanabec County District Court to admit guilt in a July DWI traffic stop. The St. Cloud legislator was charged with driving above the legal blood-alcohol concentration limit of 0.08 percent.

“I am pleading guilty because on July 7, 2023, in the County of Kanabec, State of Minnesota, drove my automobile with an alcohol concentration in excess of 0.08 (0.09) within two hours of my driving,” the petition reads.

A hearing in his case is set for Tuesday.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

As part of the plea, Wolgamott is asking that a related count be dismissed. He said he would agree to a 45-day stayed sentence, a $400 fine plus surcharges and a pledge to avoid similar driving conduct. He noted that he has already completed chemical assessment and participated in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving panel.

Both Wolgamott and a local prosecutor have signed the petition, which awaits a judge’s approval.

Wolgamott, 32, is in his third House term. He previously apologized over the incident, which he said was in connection to his attendance at a wedding in the area.

In a statement issued Thursday, Wolgamott repeated that he took responsibility and would “accept the consequences of my actions.”

He said he was grateful to family, friends, colleagues and others for their support of him.

“I will ensure that my actions live up to the trust you have placed in me as your state representative,” he added.

The Wolgamott plea terms are similar to those agreed to earlier this summer by Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, tied to a February DWI stop near his home.