Minnesota lawmaker pleads guilty to drunk driving

A state legislator from northern Minnesota has agreed to plead guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge related to a February stop near his home.

Fourth-term Republican Rep. Matt Grossell filed a petition in late June with a district court in Clearbrook County seeking a stay of any jail sentence, an agreement to be on probation for two years and a fine of $400.

Grossel said he has also undergone treatment and would attend a victim impact panel.

Grossell, a former police chief, was stopped near Gonvick, Minn. for speeding by the Minnesota State Patrol. A blood-alcohol content test found him to be at almost twice the legal limit.

In his plea petition, he admitted to impairment. The Clearwater County Attorney has agreed to the plea.

A judge will have the final say in his sentence.

Grossell initially faced three counts related to the stop. The next hearing in the case is in about three weeks.