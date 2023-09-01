Man whose previous murder sentence was commuted faces new criminal charges

The Dakota County attorney’s office has charged Myon Burrell, 37, with illegal possession of a gun and drugs stemming from a recent traffic stop in Robbinsdale, Minn. Burrell is prohibited from possessing firearms after he was convicted in 2008 for the murder of Tyesha Edwards, an 11-year-old girl who was struck by a bullet while she sat in her Minneapolis home in 2002.

Burrell was a teenager when he was arrested and convicted of first-degree murder.

His sentence was commuted in 2020 after investigative reporters uncovered flaws in the police investigation which resulted in Burrell’s incarceration.

Burrell maintained his innocence and during a 2020 appearance in front of the state pardon’s board said his request for a pardon and commutation “is not in any way, shape or form me trying to minimize the tragedy of the loss of” Tyesha Edwards.

According to the charges, Burrell was pulled over around 11 a.m. on Aug. 29 after an officer observed his vehicle cross the center line and exceed the speed limit. Prosecutors say police detected what they believed to be marijuana smoke coming from the vehicle and suspected Burrell was impaired. Police say they found a handgun and illegal drugs in the SUV and said there was no one else in the vehicle Burrell.

The Dakota County attorney’s office made the charging decision to avoid potential conflicts of interest with the Hennepin County Attorney’s office. Burrell will make a first appearance this afternoon.

