Stillwater correctional facility placed on lockdown

The Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater has been placed on an emergency lockdown following what family members say is an inmate protest of poor conditions.

The Department of Corrections said around 100 inmates refused to return to their cells, all part of living unit B East.

Family said inmates have been held in dangerously hot rooms without air conditioning or clean water for two days with some passing out, according to dozens of phone calls they received Sunday morning from inmates.

Corrections department spokesperson Andy Skoogman said in a press release that no injuries are reported, and that the “situation is currently stable” as of late morning Sunday. All correctional staff had been removed from the common areas of the housing unit, and two correctional officers were in a unit’s secure control area.

David Boehnke with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee said an ongoing staffing crisis is a major cause of the “humanitarian crisis” there.

“[The Department of Corrections] keeps cutting back the basic things that people need to survive. They cut visitation to one day,” he said. “They’re not giving them showers and only letting them out of lockdown and things like that, in last number of months, only to work for slave wages and they locked them right back in.”

So, according to family, inmates are protesting.

“This is a really scary situation,” Boehnke said, adding the DOC cut off phone lines on Sunday. “We’re really worried for our loved ones safety.”

In a recording sent to MPR News from Boehnke, a reported inmate said prisoners’ access to water, ice and showers has been subpar for months.

"We just have to take a stand for our rights and say listen, we ain't taking this no more," the inmate said in the recording.

“They have us locked in cells — no A/C, no water, no ice, no showers, no nothing. We ain’t going for that s---, we ain’t trying to hurt nobody, we ain’t threatening nobody and ain’t nobody gonna get hurt,” the inmate added.

The union representing correctional staff at the prison said incidents at state prisons will continue unless staffing issues are addressed.

“Today’s incident at MCF-Stillwater is endemic and highlights the truth behind the operations of the Minnesota Department of Corrections with chronic understaffing leading to upset offenders due to the need to restrict programming and/or recreation time when there are not enough security staff to protect the facility,” said Bart Anderson, interim executive director of Council 5 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) in a statement.

“This is a peaceful protest to get their human rights,” Cathy Stroud-Calwell, whose son is incarcerated, said outside the facility Sunday. “They’re very stressed out. They’re overwhelmed. They feel dehydrated. People are passing out in there. People have no access to water.”

Crisis and special operations teams are responding, including the SWAT team, firefighters, EMS and police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.