Authorities ID child who was struck, killed while riding bike in Minneapolis

Authorities have released the name of a 7-year-old girl who was struck and killed while riding her bike in Minneapolis on Labor Day.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner reported Wednesday that Penelope Wender Thompson died at a hospital Monday morning, a short time after being hit by an SUV.

Minneapolis police said Penelope was riding out of a driveway onto the 5600 block of Second Avenue South when she was hit by a vehicle traveling along the street. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and tried to help the girl.

“Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene and the vehicle occupants, no criminality is suspected,” police said in a news release on Monday.

Minneapolis police had not issued any further updates on the investigation as of Wednesday morning.