Fall color change accelerating in northern Minnesota

Our frosty nights and shorter daylight are triggering the annual fall color show in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updated fall color finder shows areas of 25 to 50 percent color now emerging up north. Most of central and southern Minnesota is just starting to show some color.

Here’s Wednesday's fall color map:

Fall color report Minnesota DNR

The third year of drought across Minnesota may mute fall colors in some areas this year. Weather has a big impact on fall color changes.

Here’s an explainer from the Minnesota DNR:

Weather and fall colors Minnesota DNR

Typical peak color ranges from mid-September in the far north to October in southeastern Minnesota.

Typical peak fall color Minnesota DNR