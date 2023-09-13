Fall color change accelerating in northern Minnesota
Frosty nights will speed color changes
Our frosty nights and shorter daylight are triggering the annual fall color show in northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updated fall color finder shows areas of 25 to 50 percent color now emerging up north. Most of central and southern Minnesota is just starting to show some color.
Here’s Wednesday's fall color map:
The third year of drought across Minnesota may mute fall colors in some areas this year. Weather has a big impact on fall color changes.
Here’s an explainer from the Minnesota DNR:
Typical peak color ranges from mid-September in the far north to October in southeastern Minnesota.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!