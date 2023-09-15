Vikings, Mattison condemn racist messages

The Minnesota Vikings issued a statement Friday saying they were “sickened” by racist slurs directed at running back Alexander Mattison after Thursday night's game in Philadelphia.

Mattison posted on social media that more than 60 people sent him “disgustingly disrespectful” comments and direct messages after the game.

He shared one that contained a number of racial slurs that suggested he should take his own life.

“Under my helmet, I am a human, a father and a son,” Mattison posted. “This is sick.”

The statement from the Vikings said there is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society and asked fans to continue to fight to eliminate racism.