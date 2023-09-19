Photos: Northern lights danced across Minnesota overnight

Photographers around Minnesota shared some of their snapshots of the northern lights bringing their beauty across much of the state overnight into Tuesday. They did not disappoint.

These are a few of the images MPR News audience members shared with us on Facebook and on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

A view of the northern lights above Zimmerman, Minn., in Sherburne County. Courtesy of Renee Beckett

A view of the northern lights in Babbitt, Minn., St. Louis County, on Monday. Courtesy of Denise Boberg Schroeder

A view of the northern lights Monday in Hibbing, on Minnesota's Iron Range. Courtesy of Jim Schnortz

A view of the northern lights Monday from Pierz in central Minnesota. Courtesy of Ryan Borgan

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center documented a strong geomagnetic storm with a Kp index of about 6.67. The index often needs to reach about 5 in order to see the aurora in the northern part of the state.