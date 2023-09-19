Photos

Photos: Northern lights danced across Minnesota overnight

MPR News Staff
St. Paul
A view of the northern lights with an airplane wing in the foreground.
A view from a flight Monday night from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Los Angeles.
Photo by David Jon | @Davidjonphotography

Photographers around Minnesota shared some of their snapshots of the northern lights bringing their beauty across much of the state overnight into Tuesday. They did not disappoint.

These are a few of the images MPR News audience members shared with us on Facebook and on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

A view of the northern lights
A view of the northern lights above Zimmerman, Minn., in Sherburne County.
Courtesy of Renee Beckett

A view of the northern lights
A view of the northern lights in Babbitt, Minn., St. Louis County, on Monday.
Courtesy of Denise Boberg Schroeder
A view of the northern lights
A view of the northern lights Monday in Hibbing, on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Courtesy of Jim Schnortz
A view of the northern lights
A view of the northern lights Monday from Pierz in central Minnesota.
Courtesy of Ryan Borgan

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center documented a strong geomagnetic storm with a Kp index of about 6.67. The index often needs to reach about 5 in order to see the aurora in the northern part of the state.

