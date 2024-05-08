Minnesota schools celebrate Bike to School Day. Send us your photos

There’ll be thousands of young Minnesota cyclists out on roads, sidewalks and bike paths Wednesday morning for National Bike and Roll to School Day.

More than 150 schools statewide are participating in the event aimed at promoting safe walking and biking, reducing traffic crashes that harm pedestrians and connecting families. MnDOT and Minnesota Safe Routes to School encourage families to bike or walk from home or hitch a ride in a “walking school bus” along the way.

Did you bike or walk to school this morning? Send us a photo at tell@mpr.org with your name, who is in the photo and where the photo was taken.

Kids in the neighborhood prepare for their walk to Expo Elementary on Walk or Bike to School Day on Oct. 4, 2023. Kyra Miles | MPR News

“We know students do better in school when they add physical activities to their day,” Kelly Corbin, MnDOT Safe Routes to School coordinator, said in a statement. “This event promotes safety skills that students can use throughout their lives.”

Minneapolis Public Schools is hosting a free, slow-paced community ride Wednesday afternoon to continue the celebration. From 2-4 p.m., the pedalers will follow a 5.5-mile path starting at the MPD Culinary Center and looping through Wirth Park, ending with a shared meal.

The morning and afternoon rides both “celebrate bicycle efforts in our school district, the beauty of Minneapolis and the joy in our connections to each other,” MPS Active Living Coordinator Jennifer Bordon said. “They embody some ideas we think are pretty important for our students: healthy eating, regular physical activity and real community connections.”