Photos: Here's how Minneapolis celebrated Fourth of July alongside the riverfront

On a rainy Thursday with potential weather-related delays or cancellations, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board decided to hold this year’s Red, White & Boom! Fourth of July event.

Hundreds flocked to downtown Minneapolis wearing festive attire. They took in live performances, tried a variety of food trucks and gathered in the Historic Main Street Park to view the fireworks display over the Mississippi River.

Photojournalist Stephen Maturen documented the celebration for MPR News.

People walk along the Great River Road at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

A couple wear festive hats at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Members of the band Retro Soul and the Westside Horns perform at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Amparo Giraldo dances with her granddaughter Violet Montoya at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

People queue up at a food truck at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Clouds move over the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board made a last minute decision to keep the event on the holiday and avoid delaying like surrounding cities. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Audrey and Romel Fabriga sit together in a two-person folding chair as they wait for the fireworks display at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

People gather along the Great River Road as they wait for a fireworks display at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Children play with sparklers as they wait for a fireworks display at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

People gather on the Merriam Street Bridge to view the fireworks display at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

People watch fireworks from the Merriam Street Bridge during the Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

People gather on the Historic Main Street to view the fireworks display at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Fireworks explode over the Mississippi River as crowds view from a park on the St. Anthony Main side during the Minneapolis parks' Fourth of July celebration on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

People gather on Main Street to view the fireworks display at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

A view of downtown during the fireworks display at the Red, White and Boom! Fourth of July celebration in Minneapolis on Thursday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News