Photos: Here's how Minneapolis celebrated Fourth of July alongside the riverfront
On a rainy Thursday with potential weather-related delays or cancellations, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board decided to hold this year’s Red, White & Boom! Fourth of July event.
Hundreds flocked to downtown Minneapolis wearing festive attire. They took in live performances, tried a variety of food trucks and gathered in the Historic Main Street Park to view the fireworks display over the Mississippi River.
Photojournalist Stephen Maturen documented the celebration for MPR News.
