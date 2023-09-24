Hundreds gather to honor Minnesota's fallen firefighters

Minnesota’s firefighter community gathered at the state Capitol Sunday to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Two inscribed columns were added to the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial, one honoring Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James Scanlon, who died in the line of duty last November, and the other honoring St. Paul Fire Captain Chris Parsons, who died in the line of duty in June. Their families were present for the unveiling of their names on the memorial, and received flags that had been flown over the Capitol.

“My baby is gone,” said Parson’s mother Kathy. “But he would have loved this, and that makes me feel better.”

243 Minnesota firefighters have lost their lives in the line of duty since 1881.

Dalmatians and their owners attend the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. Ellie Roth | MPR News Gov. Tim Walz speaks at the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service Sunday. Ellie Roth | MPR News Family members of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James "Jimmy" Scanlon, who died in the line of duty in November, receives a flag that has been flown over the Minnesota Capitol. Ellie Roth | MPR News

Gov. Tim Walz was one of many speakers at the service. He said he knew St. Paul Fire Captain Chris Parsons personally.

“Your loved ones sacrifice gives [Minnesotans] that incredible gift that safety and security is there because of those who are willing to risk it all to make it happen,” Walz said.

The Minnesota Fire Service Foundation honors fallen firefighters on the last Sunday of September each year.