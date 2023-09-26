Reservations are now open for Malibu Barbie Cafe opening at Mall of America

The Barbie fever is back!

Minnesota fans of the iconic doll will soon be able to experience Barbie like never before. Following the success of their New York and Chicago locations, Malibu Barbie Cafe will open its doors at the Mall of America on Oct. 27.

Three Barbie dolls and a Ken decorate the Malibu Barbie Cafe New York City location. Courtesy of Michael Corrigan

If you like immersive dining experiences you shouldn’t miss this fast-casual Barbiefied restaurant that aims to bring you West Coast beach vibes.

The pop-up will offer interactive experiences for all ages such as roller skating and an Instagrammable life-size Barbie box. It’s good to note that kids need to be at least 5 years old for roller skating, the activity is based on rink capacity and it costs $1. In addition to that, visitors will be able to buy exclusive Barbie merchandise.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Among the restaurant's Barbie inspired attractions is a full-size Barbie doll box. Courtesy of Michael Corrigan

“We pride ourselves on creating exclusive experiences for our growing community of 15 million+ fans, concepts they just won’t find anywhere else. Barbie has proven to be one of history’s ultimate icons, we couldn’t pass up this chance to expand this signature restaurant experience to the Twin Cities,” said Andy Lederman, who is the founder and CEO of Bucket Listers, the company bringing the concept to life.

Julie Freeland, who oversees location-based entertainment at Mattel, said they are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. “From the décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style.”

Malibu Barbie Cafe will be open at the Mall of America on Friday, Oct. 27. Courtesy of Michael Corrigan

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Malibu Barbie Cafe at Mall of America, bringing a truly unique dining experience that celebrates the Barbie brand and all she represents to the city,” she said.

According to Bucketlisters, the restaurant will be inspired by the groovy beachside energy of Malibu, Calif., in the 1970s, when Malibu Barbie was released.

Indulge in a tasty Barbie-inspired menu featuring Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wave Salad and Tubular Tenders. Courtesy of Michael Corrigan

Chef Becky Brown, who was a semifinalist on season three of Fox’s “MasterChef” with Chef Gordon Ramsay in 2012, created the menu for all locations. The menu includes classic items such as Beach Burgers, vegetarian options such as Today is the Day Parfait, and vegan and gluten-free options such as the Golden Coast Cali-Flower Bowls.

Tickets for the restaurant are available at Bucket Listers at a starting price of $29 for kids and $39 for adults. Every reservation will include a reserved seat at the bar or a table and a 90-minute window of time to dine. You will have to pre-select a choice of entrée, and side dish of choice.