New Ulm Medical Center to close its 10 bed residential addiction services unit

New Ulm Medical Center is planning to close its 10 bed residential addiction services unit.

In an email statement on Thursday Allina Health said it made the decision to move away from the hospital-based residential addiction service to a new partial hospitalization and day treatment program.

“This decision reflects an increasing demand for partial hospitalization and day treatment programs, coupled with the growing challenge of financially supporting a small hospital-based residential program,” the statement reads. “Due to current workforce challenges, we are no longer accepting new patients into the program as we move towards closure.”

The Minnesota Department of Health will host a public hearing on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on the planned closure, and will provide a forum for the community to discuss the transition.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

In June 2021, the state Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before the closing of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering specific services.

Allina Health said it is “proud of the impact” that the residential program had on patients and the community.

“We are grateful for the contributions of the compassionate staff who have served the community through this program,” the statement said. “With this transition, we hope to retain members of our talented staff and look forward to continuing to serve the mental health and addiction care needs of New Ulm and the surrounding area.”

Those interested in participating in the public hearing can join via Microsoft Teams Even Allina Health New Ulm Medical Center Public Hearing, or by calling 651-395-7448, and using access code 716 768 181#.

Comments or questions can also be submitted online at New Ulm Medical Center Public Hearing by Oct. 12.