A Minnesota teen turned the chairs of three out of four of the music-star coaches on the season premiere of NBC’s “The Voice” on Monday. Joslynn Rose, 16, impressed the judges with her rendition of “Arcade” by Duncan Laurence.

Joslynn Rose Dave Bjerke | NBC, courtesy of Lauren Covey

Rose is from Lake Benton in southwestern Minnesota, where she lives with her parents, eight sisters and just over 700 other residents in the small town.

“It has been crazy keeping up with responding to everyone because everyone's so excited,” she said. “I just love the close community where everyone knows everyone. And everyone has been so encouraging to me and so kind and just been really, really, really nice.”

Her performance grabbed the attention of Niall Horan, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, who she ultimately chose to coach her. Stefani said she was “dynamic and stylistic,” which Rose attributes to the emotional connection she felt in the song.

“It allows you to get to this this deeper, wholesome part in your singing,”she said.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Rose about her national debut. Listen to their conversation by clicking the play button at the top of this story.