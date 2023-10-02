Charges in Madeline Kingsbury killing raised to first-degree murder

A Winona County grand jury has returned first-degree murder charges against Adam Fravel, the man arrested and charged earlier this year in connection with the killing of Madeline Kingsbury in southeastern Minnesota.

Her remains were found in early June in a wooded area in Fillmore County following her disappearance in late March.

Authorities in June initially charged Fravel with second-degree murder but Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said more charges might come. In Minnesota, only a grand jury can charge first-degree murder. Sonneman’s office announced the grand jury indictment on Monday.

Fravel was Kingsbury’s ex-partner and is the father of her two young children. Charging documents in June said Kingsbury and Fravel were in the process of separating. The documents included allegations Fravel had previously physically abused Kingsbury.

Fravel, 29, has previously denied involvement in the disappearance of Kingsbury, 26. If convicted, Fravel faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. His next court appearance is expected Tuesday.