1 dead, 6 injured in crash involving Metro Transit bus

Authorities say one person died and six others were injured in a crash involving a Metro Transit bus and a pickup truck late Sunday in Minneapolis.

It happened at about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 25th Street, near Children’s Minnesota hospital.

Metro Transit said the bus was traveling north on Chicago Avenue when it collided with the truck as it crossed the avenue.

One person died at the scene. Six others were transported by ambulance to a hospital. As of early Monday morning, authorities hadn’t given an update on their conditions, and hadn’t said whether the person who died and the people injured were on the bus or in the truck.

KARE 11 video footage from the crash scene showed the bus involved was on the D Line bus rapid transit route that travels between Brooklyn Center and the Mall of America in Bloomington.

That footage also showed a heavily damaged pickup truck with the truck bed torn off.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation.