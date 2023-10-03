Some Minnesota libraries offer users chance to check out the great outdoors

Kali Freeman, the community library manager at Rondo Community Library in St. Paul, says the state park pass program opens up worlds.

"We all get kind of stuck in our day to day, and there's lots of hoops that we have to jump through in order to travel anywhere,” says Freeman.

The pass, she says, removes some of the monetary barriers which keep some people away from the parks.

The Department of Natural Resources launched the Minnesota State Park Library Program two years ago. It now includes 99 libraries that offer 175 passes. Not every library qualifies to be part of the program. It must be near a public school with 40 percent enrollment in free and reduced lunch. It must also be located in a city with a median household income of $58,000 or less.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Arielle Courtney is a DNR consultant and coordinates the program. She says DNR surveys of library park pass users show 100 percent of respondents believe the program should continue. Ninety-nine percent of users want to visit a state park again. But 68 percent say they wouldn't or didn't know if they would buy a permit in the future.

Exterior of Columbia Heights Public Library in Anoka County on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 in Columbia Heights. Regina Medina | MPR News

"The library park pass is filling a big gap of people who maybe either they can't afford to purchase the permit, or they're not like a regular enough visitor that they feel like it would be a worthwhile investment to buy the annual one,” she says. “And so the library pass is increasing their visits to state parks that way."

Courtney says the idea came from similar initiatives in Vermont and Colorado. It also came from DNR surveys that revealed the barriers to visiting a state park. Transportation, time and cost were some. A state park day pass costs $7 while the annual pass is $35.

"And so we know that that is a barrier for some people,” she says. “And because we're a public agency and we serve everyone we wanted to see if we could find ways to remove the financial barrier for people to visit a state park.”

Courtney says the DNR contracts with the libraries will continue through 2025. This year and next, the DNR will evaluate the program to ascertain how and where to expand it.