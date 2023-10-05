Hormel workers announce tentative agreement

Workers at the Hormel plant in Austin say the union reached a tentative agreement with the company on Wednesday.

In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 663's bargaining unit workers will vote to ratify on Monday.

Union workers in Austin joined with three other locals from around the country to bargain with Hormel.

Together they rejected Hormel's final offer in September, saying the company refused “to give us good wages and secure pensions after record company profits.”

Despite the rejection, workers continued on the job.

Bargaining resumed earlier this week. Hormel's Austin plant is its biggest in the U.S., employing 1,700 people.

The Hormel plant in Austin was the site of a lengthy strike in 1985-86 that drew national attention.