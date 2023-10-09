State Rep. Brion Curran arrested for DWI

A first-term DFL state lawmaker was jailed early Monday on suspicion of drunk driving.

Chisago County jail records show that Rep. Brion Curran of Vadnais Heights, Minn., was booked for third-degree DWI.

Other details of Curran’s arrest were not immediately available, and she has not been charged.

Curran represents District 36B that includes Vadnais Heights and White Bear Lake, Minn., among other communities. Messages left with House DFL officials and Curran’s office, seeking comment, were not immediately returned.

The 38-year-old was first elected in November. According to her campaign website, Curran has degrees in law enforcement and served as a Chisago County deputy, but left the profession after suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

Curran is the third state representative arrested this year on suspicion of drunk driving.

DFLer Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud, Minn., pleaded guilty over the summer to driving with a .09 blood alcohol level in Kanabec County.

And Republican Matt Grossell of Clearbrook, Minn. — a former police chief — pleaded guilty to DWI after a state trooper stopped him in February for speeding; a test found his blood alcohol level at .15.

The legal limit in Minnesota is .08.