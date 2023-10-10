Watch: President Biden delivers remarks on Israel-Hamas war
President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks on the Israel-Hamas war at noon Tuesday.
The outbreak of war between Israel and the Palestinians after a devastating Hamas attack on Israeli soil is threatening to delay or derail the yearslong, country-by-country diplomatic push by the United States to improve relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors.
Listen to live coverage from NPR and MPR News.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!