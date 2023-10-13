Fall has fallen! Peep these vibrant fall colors on the North Shore
Minnesota is camera ready.
Though many in northern Minnesota have seen the reds and oranges come and go, much of the state is in its Instagram era of fall colors.
Technically, we can thank biochemicals carotenoids and anthocyanins for the hue change. Or we can just go with the word pretty.
Wind and rain aren’t conducive to keeping those colors around, so this weekend might be the one for a drive. Some of the best spots to check out fall colors, per the DNR: Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, Banning State Park, Maplewood State Park, Upper Sioux Agency State Park … the list goes on. Find it on their website.
Now for the reveal: Photographer Erica Dischino for MPR News traversed the North Shore for the best autumnal glimpses. Dischino checked out Tettegouche State Park, George Crosby Manitou State Park, Duluth, Finland, Silver Bay and Two Harbors, Minn. Have a look!
