Rally for Palestine draws thousands to Bryant Square Park in Minneapolis

Thousands of people gathered near Bryant Square Park in Minneapolis for a rally for Palestine. The group heard from speakers and did a short march near the park

Organizers said they're concerned about the ongoing siege and a looming invasion of Gaza by Israel that they say could mean the deaths of scores of civilians.

Hanane Idihoum was at the rally, and said she wanted to express her solidarity with Palestine.

“I'm here to stand with Palestine and show solidarity and say no to colonization and the oppression of the Palestinian people and to say no to killing civilians,” Idihoum said, “And we are currently witnessing a genocide.”

Israel's response come a week after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented incursion into south Israel last weekend, killing hundreds. Israel dropped leaflets over Gaza City in the north and renewed warnings on social media, ordering more than 1 million Gaza residents to move south. The war has claimed more than 4,000 lives since Oct. 7.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres warned Sunday that the Middle East is “on the verge of the abyss” and repeated his entreaties for Hamas to release hostages and for Israel to allow humanitarian aid and workers into besieged Gaza.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

