Sun Country launching new routes from Twin Cities, including to Montreal and Toronto

Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday it’s adding new nonstop service next year from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Montreal and Toronto.

That new international service is scheduled to start in June.

Sun Country also announced it’s adding new seasonal nonstop service between the Twin Cities and eight destinations in the U.S.:

Albuquerque, N.M.

Billings, Mont.

Boise, Idaho

Grand Rapids, Mich.

Missoula, Mont.

Oakland, Calif.

Syracuse, N.Y.

Washington Dulles

Those new routes will mostly run twice weekly, starting in June. The service to Washington Dulles will be four times a week. The airline said that once the new routes are running, it’ll provide nonstop service from the Twin Cities to 98 destinations.

“We have more than doubled our nonstop destinations for customers flying out of MSP in the last five years and we are thrilled to offer these unique new offerings spanning the continent from Quebec to New Mexico,” Grant Whitney, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for Sun Country, said in a news release.

The airline also announced that it will continue the seasonal routes it launched this past summer, including service between the Twin Cities and Charlotte, N.C.; Detroit; Kansas City; Louisville, Ky.; Omaha, Neb.; and Rapid City,

Also Tuesday, Sun Country said that starting next spring, its Houston flights will go to William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) instead of George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).