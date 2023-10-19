MEA weekend: Things to do on staycation in Minnesota

Most Minnesota public school students don’t have classes Thursday and Friday due to the annual October break known as “MEA weekend” — and many families are heading to the airport to kick off a vacation.

For those who are not traveling, there are plenty of activities closer to home that will keep kids entertained through the long weekend.

Outdoor fall fun

Where: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska

Cost: $15 for non-members, free for children under 15

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, through Oct. 31

Scarecrows take over Scarecrow Hill at this seasonal display at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska. Regular admission tickets grant access to the entire arboretum, so families can spend the whole day checking out other displays.

Where: Big Springs Farm, Lanesboro

Cost: $12 ages 4 and up, free for children under 3

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19, 20 and weekends through Oct. 29

With a 10-acre corn maze, giant slide, corn pit and more, there’s plenty of opportunities for children to release their extra energy at this festival in southeast Minnesota.

Where: Pinehaven Farm, Wyoming

Cost: $11-21, free for children under 2

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 27 to 29.

Pinehaven Farm in the northern Twin Cities metro is open for MEA weekend and is hosting a fall celebration all weekend, complete with private bonfires for families, trolley rides, live music and more.

Where: Grand Marais

Cost: Free

Events happening through Saturday

The “Moose is Loose” this weekend on the North Shore! Moose-related events are scheduled through the weekend all around Grand Marais, including a scavenger hunt, medallion hunt, games and a scenery drive.

Where: Freeborn County Fairgrounds, Albert Lea

Cost: $5 all ages (cash only at the gate)

Friday to Sundays through Oct. 29, 5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 31

Oktoberween has food and beer, live music, a kid carnival and a haunted house. What more could a person want from a festival?

Families shop for pumpkins ahead of Halloween at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis in Oct. 2022. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Family-friendly performances

Where: ShowPlace Theatre and Kitchen, St. Louis Park

Cost: Free to $12, depending on film

Oct. 19 to 28

Twin Cities Film Fest is happening through Oct. 28, and there are some family-friendly movies showing this weekend. Check out the lineup on the festival website for more information.

Where: Stages Theatre Company, Hopkins

Cost: $16-26

Performances through Sunday

Catch the last performances of “The Day You Begin,” a musical for all ages at Stages Theatre Company through Sunday, Oct. 22.

Where: Shepard Farm at Dodge Nature Center, Cottage Grove

Cost: Free

5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 to 22

Locally Grown Theatre presents free, outdoor performances of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” through Sunday at Dodge Nature Center’s Shepard Farm site in Cottage Grove. Families may bring their own blankets, chairs and food.