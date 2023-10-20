Authorities seize 22 dogs from Anoka County animal rescue group

Authorities in Anoka County seized 22 dogs from an animal rescue group in the city of Andover, Minn., on Friday, as part of the investigation into the discovery of eight dead dogs in Cottage Grove, Minn., last weekend.

The 22 dogs seized Friday are being cared for by the Animal Humane Society.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said it believes the eight dogs found in Cottage Grove died at the animal rescue. The cause of death has not been determined, and there have been no arrests or charges in the case. Authorities did not name the animal rescue group.

Earlier Cottage Grove police say person confessed to dumping bodies of 8 dogs along road

The sheriff’s office is working with the Animal Humane Society and Cottage Grove police on the investigation.

The eight dead dogs were found dumped along along Grey Cloud Island Drive in the southeast Twin Cities suburb on Sunday. Police there said they talked with someone who confessed to dumping the remains, but authorities said they do not believe that person was responsible for the dogs’ deaths.