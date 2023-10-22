U of M police ask for help finding missing student

Sumith Maddi Courtesy of Minnesota BCA

The University of Minnesota Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Sumith Maddi.

The college student was last seen leaving the 17th Avenue Residence Hall Saturday around 2:40 a.m.

Maddi is described as about 6 feet tall, about 170 lbs., and of Indian ethnicity.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy down jacket, black pants and white shoes.

If you see or know about Maddi's whereabouts please call 911 or the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.