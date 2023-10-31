Dick Bremer, TV voice of the Twins, leaving broadcast booth

Longtime Minnesota Twins play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer will step down as the TV voice of the team, a job he’s held the past 40 seasons. He retires as the longest-tenured television broadcaster for a single team in Major League Baseball, the Twins said Tuesday.

Dick Bremer (left) speaks to then-Twins general manager Terry Ryan in 2007. Bremer on Tuesday announced his retirement as the TV voice of the Twins. Brandt Williams | MPR News 2007

Bremer will continue on in a “special assistant” role as as an “ambassador of Minnesota Twins baseball,” the team and Bremer said in a statement.

The team said it’s now examining its broadcast “talent lineup” for next season and beyond, and that an announcement will come this offseason.

Born in St. Paul and raised in Dumont in western Minnesota, Bremer began his Twins play-by-play career with Spectrum Sports in 1983.

A graduate of Staples High School and St. Cloud State University, Bremer began his play-by-play career doing University of Iowa men’s basketball, the team said. He’s also called games for the North Stars, University of Minnesota and the Minnesota State High School League’s football and girls’ and boys’ basketball tournaments.

Bremer ends his broadcast career having called 4,972 Twins games — and he said the proximity to the milestone 5,000-game mark was on his mind.

“Over the last year or so, I thought it would really be cool to make it to 5,000. Then, I thought to myself, how selfish would that be? A broadcast should NEVER be about the announcer. It should ALWAYS be about the game and those who play it,” Bremer wrote in a news release from the team. “I hope in my final season, I proved that “I’ve still got my fastball,’ a goal I set when I started with the Twins in 1983. I look forward to the next chapter in my life with the Twins and thank Twins Territory for 40 incredible seasons.”