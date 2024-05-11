Lynx expand ticket sales for games against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever

The Minnesota Lynx begin selling additional tickets Saturday for their upcoming WNBA games against the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark, one of the country’s most popular basketball stars, now plays for the Fever.

Carley Knox, president of basketball operations for the Lynx, said tickets are selling fast.

“The demand is absolutely incredible. So really excited to continue to add thousands of seats,” Knox said. “We’re expecting that game to be completely sold out … over 19,000.”

The additional tickets for the Lynx-Fever games are in the upper bowl of Target Center. The Lynx will play the Fever on July 14 and Aug. 24.

On July 14, the Lynx will be retiring former player Maya Moore’s jersey. Clark has said Moore is one of her favorite players as she grew up going to Lynx games. In 2014, Clark was 10 and attending a Lynx game and as fans spoke with players, she went up and hugged Moore.

The Lynx have won both of their pre-season games and have their first regular season home game against the Seattle Storm Friday at 8:30 p.m. They will play the Storm Tuesday in Seattle.

The Lynx picked up forward Alissa Pilli and guard Kiki Jefferson in the WNBA Draft. Pili is from the University of Utah and Jefferson, the University of Louisville.