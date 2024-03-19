Minnesota Lynx to retire jersey number of legend Maya Moore

The Minnesota Lynx are planning to retire the number of longtime star Maya Moore this summer.

Moore helped the Lynx to four WNBA titles and also won two Olympic gold medals. She stepped away from basketball in 2019 to help her now-husband, Jonathan Irons, win his release from prison and officially retired last year.

In announcement of her retirement Moore said, “I hope people saw me as someone who gave all but also somebody who looked beyond the craft that I pursued.”

The Lynx announced this week that they plan to retire Moore’s number 23 jersey at a home game against the Indiana Fever on Aug. 24.

Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons attend the 2021 ESPY Awards at Rooftop At Pier 17 on July 10, 2021 in New York City. Michael Loccisano | Getty Images

She was drafted No. 1 by the Lynx in 2011, winning the Rookie of the Year award and going on to average 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over eight seasons for Minnesota. She was the league’s MVP in 2014 and the only player in WNBA history with four 40-plus point games.

On April 27, Moore will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame with six other basketball legends.

The Lynx home opener against the Seattle Storm is on May 17 at Target Center in Minneapolis.