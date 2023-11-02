Minneapolis City Council moves forward on purchase of new 3rd precinct site

The Minneapolis City Council voted Thursday to authorize staff to purchase a building to house the city's 3rd Precinct and a community safety center. It's located at 2633 Minnehaha Avenue South, just a few blocks away from the former precinct building.

Officers from the 3rd Precinct have been working out of a temporary space in downtown Minneapolis since 2020, when the precinct building on Lake Street was damaged during unrest following George Floyd's killing by a then-Minneapolis police officer. The council also passed a resolution urging the city to locate other non-police public safety and social services in the building.

The council was sharply divided, with five members voting against the purchase of the building. Council Members Linea Palmisano, Andrea Jenkins, Andrew Johnson, Jamal Osman, LaTrisha Vetaw and Michael Rainville voted for the proposal. Council Members Robin Wonsley, Elliott Payne, Aisha Chughtai, Jeremiah Ellison and Jason Chavez voted against the purchase of the building.

The purchase price for the property is expected to be about $10 million dollars, with an additional $4 million dollars required to modify the building. The total cost for the new site with parking is estimated at up to $22.5 million dollars. That’s substantially cheaper than other options presented by the city in the past, including the construction of a new building on the same block or rehabilitation of the former precinct building on Lake Street and Minnehaha.

City staff estimate that the building will be ready for occupation between 12 and 18 months.

The site was previously explored as a location for the new precinct, but the owners withdrew from lease negotiations after the property was vandalized. City staff say the owners recently offered the city the opportunity to buy the site outright.

“Today has been a long time in the making,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a statement following the vote.

This is a developing story. More reporting to come.

