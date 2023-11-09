Caribou Coffee's first-ever location will close next month

The very first Caribou Coffee, located on France Avenue in Edina, Minn., is closing on Dec. 12 after nearly 31 years of business.

The two-story space was posted in a real estate listing from Colliers, which described it as a “rare” France Avenue storefront space that includes restaurant-grade updates from the coffee shop’s tenancy.

Lucas Lemmer, general manager of the Edina location, confirmed the closing.

“It was a hard decision,” Lemmer said. “It’s sad, but we made the choice for the necessary reasons.”

Lemmer did not give further details on why the shop is closing.

John and Kim Puckett opened the doors to the Edina shop at 4408 France Ave. in Dec. 1992. Over the last 30 years, the company has expanded to over 700 coffee shops internationally and is still headquartered in Minnesota.

The awning and other original fixtures in the store will likely be saved, Lemmer said.

Customers are able to continue visiting the Edina shop until the doors close at the end of the day on Dec. 12.