Authorities in northern Minnesota say they suspect a meteor may have caused a bright flash and loud boom felt across parts of the region Monday evening.

Beltrami County Emergency Management reported it happened at about 6:40 p.m. Dispatchers “received numerous reports of a bright blue/white flash in the sky followed by an incredibly loud explosion,” according to a news release from County Emergency Management Director Christopher Muller.

Muller reported that he felt it, too, and that it “shook windows, walls and rattled the dishes.”

“Not knowing what it was, deputies and police officers began to check the area including power substations and power pole transformers,” the news release stated. “After sharing on our social media, we discovered that this was seen/heard across a very large area of southern Beltrami County including adjacent counties. Many people reported hearing/feeling the boom and seeing the flash.”

A resident of the Nymore section of Bemidji shared home surveillance video that captured the blast; county authorities shared that video with the public.

In a news release Monday night, Muller said Beltrami County authorities speculate it was a meteor — and that they’ll follow up with other agencies on Tuesday.