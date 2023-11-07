Music

Vote for YourClassical Christmas favorites

YourClassical Christmas Favorites
YourClassical Christmas Favorites.
The voting is now open for YourClassical’s Christmas Favorites! If you haven’t already, it’s time to rank your favorite holiday tunes.

Remember, your choices will help determine which holiday tunes are played on YourClassical Christmas Favorites special later in December on MPR News and YourClassical MPR, so you’ll want to make sure your voice is heard.

Voting will end on Nov. 22. 

