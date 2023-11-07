Vote for YourClassical Christmas favorites
The voting is now open for YourClassical’s Christmas Favorites! If you haven’t already, it’s time to rank your favorite holiday tunes.
Remember, your choices will help determine which holiday tunes are played on YourClassical Christmas Favorites special later in December on MPR News and YourClassical MPR, so you’ll want to make sure your voice is heard.
Voting will end on Nov. 22.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!