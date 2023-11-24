Search continues for man missing from Goodhue County

A search is planned this weekend for a 57-year-old man missing from Goodhue County for more than a week.

57-year-old Brad Nagel was reported missing from Goodhue County, Minn., on Nov. 16. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Brad Nagel’s truck was found last Sunday in a back channel of the Mississippi River, on the Wisconsin side.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said Nagel was last in contact with his family late on the night of Nov. 15, and the last reported sighting was the next morning in the city of Red Wing.

He was reported missing just after 5 p.m. on Nov. 16, after missing a work commitment.

Last Sunday, Nagel’s truck was found in the water of the river channel. Authorities are unsure when the vehicle entered the water; Nagel was not found inside.

This weekend’s search by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was set to take place in the area where the truck was found.

Nagel is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Nagel’s whereabouts is asked to call the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office at (651) 385-3155.