Emergency crews respond after small plane lands on Twin Cities highway

A small plane made an emergency landing on a busy road in the northwest Twin Cities metro Tuesday. It crashed into a car, though Brooklyn Park police say the driver and pilot had only minor injuries and there is very little damage visible.

A plane came to rest in the southbound lanes of Bottineau Boulevard in Brooklyn Park just north of Interstate 94 on Tuesday. MnDOT

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cams showed the single-engine Piper PA-28 intact and resting upright against a vehicle in the southbound lanes of Bottineau Boulevard, just north of Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Park around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

First responders and federal aviation authorities are on the scene. They say the plane lost power as the pilot was trying to land at Crystal airport.

An employee who answered the phone at Thunderbird Aviation — the company the plane is licensed to — said they are aware of the situation and that everyone involved is OK.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.