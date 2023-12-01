It has been 35 years since Cheryl Prokop was killed in her St. Paul home. Now, an anonymous donor is pledging $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of her killer.

It has been 35 years since Cheryl Prokop was murdered in her St. Paul home. Now, an anonymous donor is pledging $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of her killer. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Prokop, 23, was strangled to death on Dec. 2, 1988 in the Vista Village Townhomes on Kansas Avenue, on St. Paul’s West Side. St. Paul police said there’s evidence the killer was an intruder.

Prokop’s 4-year-old daughter found her body later that morning. The case has been unsolved for over three decades.

“We’ve waited for 35 years to understand why Cheryl was killed and who did it,” her father, Dick Prokop, said in a statement to media.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

“Nothing can bring her back, but maybe this reward will help lead to some answers. If you know what happened, please report what you know.”

St. Paul police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are actively investigating the murder.

“We as a department never forget victims and their families who are left behind seeking answers,” St.​ Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said in a statement. “We will continue to seek those answers and are committed to providing closure for families and bringing every offender to justice.”

Anyone with information about Prokop’s murder can contact the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at (877) 996-6222, via email at bca.tips@state.mn.us, or through the BCA’s See It Say It Send It tip app. Information can be provided anonymously.