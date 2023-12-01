'I Am Betty' at History Theater brings Betty Crocker to life

“I Am Betty,” a new musical at the History Theater in St. Paul, explores the history and impact of the iconic Betty Crocker, a woman who doesn’t exist and yet is very real to many.

The production, which runs through Dec. 23, traces her rise to popularity from the 1920s through 1950s when she became a confidant for many American women who listened to her radio show and wrote her letters seeking advice.

Performers in the 'I Am Betty' musical at History Theater in St. Paul. Courtesy of Rick Spaulding

The musical, however, does not shy away from the criticisms levied against Betty Crocker that began to emerge in the 1960s with the feminist movement, notably by another well-known Betty — Betty Friedan who wrote The Feminine Mystique and makes an appearance in the show.

For Cristina Luzárraga, who wrote the show, Betty Crocker is a perfect lens for looking at the role of women. She calls the musical both a reverent and irreverent look at women’s struggles to have it all.

