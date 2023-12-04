Minnesota to take on Bowling Green in Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green and Minnesota will meet in the Quick Lane Bowl, with both teams quite familiar with the game.

The Golden Gophers have been there twice since 2015, winning both times in the midst of a six consecutive postseason wins.

The Falcons are back for the second consecutive season and seek their first bowl win since the 2014 Camellia Bowl. Bowling Green overcame a 2-4 start to win five of its final six games and finish third in the Mid-American Conference.

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American) vs. Minnesota (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten),

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Dec. 26, 1 p.m. Central

Location: Detroit

Top players

Bowling Green TE Harold Fannin is seventh at his position nationally with 573 yards and fifth with six touchdowns. Cornerbacks Jalen Huskey and Jordan Oladokun are tied for 16th nationally with four interceptions each.

Minnesota DB Tyler Nubin tied for second in the Big Ten with five interceptions and eighth with nine passes defended. QB Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 1,838 yards 14 TDs with nine interceptions.

Notable

Bowling Green is making its second consecutive appearance in the Quick Lane Bowl after facing New Mexico State last season.

Minnesota became bowl eligible because there were not enough teams meeting the six-win eligibility threshold.

Last time

Bowling Green won 14-10 in 2021 to tie the series at 2.

Bowl history

Bowling Green is 5-8 lifetime and looks to end a two-game slide with its first win since beating South Alabama 33-28 in the Camellia Bowl.

Minnesota is 11-12 overall but has won its last six appearances, including last season’s 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl. The Golden Gophers will play in their third Quick Lane Bowl in the past 10 years.