Two killed in three-vehicle crash along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis

At least two people died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.

Police said one of the drivers may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Officers were called to reports of a crash at about 5:45 p.m. at Hiawatha and 26th Street, according to a police news release. Initial reports were that a Mercedes traveling south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed crossed the median and hit two other vehicles.

The driver and passenger in one of those vehicles were pronounced dead at a hospital. The drivers of the Mercedes and the other vehicle it hit were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said it appears the driver of the Mercedes may have suffered “medical complications” before the crash.

The State Patrol is assisting Minneapolis police with the investigation.