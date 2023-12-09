Photos: Duluth's Bentleyville celebrates 20 years

The aurora borealis isn’t the only thing lighting up the night sky in northern Minnesota. This year marks the twentieth anniversary of Bentleyville “Tour of Lights,” an annual holiday light show that attracts visitors from across the state.

The free walk-through light display, located at Bayfront Festival Park in downtown Duluth, has over 5 million lights. While walking through, visitors can enjoy free sweet treats such as cookies and hot chocolate and check out various themed-light displays including one of the iconic Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge.

Freya Saarela, 2, investigates a string of lights at the Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" show at Bayfront Festival Park on Nov. 30. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Madeleine Kerr, 75, and her husband David Shanteau, 71, are from Marine on St. Croix. They took time out of their Duluth visit to go to Bentleyville. Kerr said that their experience makes them love Duluth.

“We could see the display as we were driving in and it was so wonderful to see,” Kerr said. “It’s so beautiful ... we love seeing the little kids admiring everything.”

Bentleyville will be open through Dec. 26. For more information, visit bentleyvilleusa.org.

David Shanteau and Madeleine Kerr of Marine on St. Croix enjoy the Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" at Bayfront Festival Park on Nov. 30. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Attendees walk through the Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" show at Bayfront Festival Park on Nov. 30. Erica Dischino for MPR News

The Welch family of St. Cloud walks though the Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" show on Nov. 30. Erica Dischino for MPR News

The Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" show lights up Bayfront Festival Park on Nov. 30 along Lake Superior in downtown Duluth. This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the annual holiday light show that attracts visitors from across the state. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Attendees walk through the Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" show at Bayfront Festival Park on Nov. 30 in downtown Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Jessa Sondergaard (left) and Gabe Love of Duluth enjoy the Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" show at Bayfront Festival Park on Nov. 30 in downtown Duluth. Erica Dischino for MPR News

The Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge is displayed in lights at the Bentleyville "Tour of Lights" at Bayfront Festival Park on Nov. 30. Erica Dischino for MPR News