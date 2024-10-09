Photos: Fall colors cover northern Minnesota as autumn seeps in

While it is not quite that crisp, switch-to-flannel-sheets weather yet, changing colors are popping up in northern Minnesota.

MPR News freelance photographer Erica Dischino explored the North Shore as a leaf peeper for us and got these shots.

Changing leaves are seen at Banning State Park in Sandstone. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Leaves change along the Shovel Point trail at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Leaves change along Hawkhill Road off Highway 61 near Knife River. Erica Dischino for MPR News

The shoreline of Lake Superior at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay. Erica Dischino for MPR News

The shoreline of Lake Superior at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Bright yellow leaves contrast against Lake Superior at the Madeira Pullout along Highway 61 near Two Harbors. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Changing leaves are seen above Banning State Park in Sandstone. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Leaves change along Hawkhill Road off Highway 61 near Knife River. Erica Dischino for MPR News

The shoreline of Lake Superior at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Bright yellow and red leaves are seen along the Munger Trail near Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Leaves change along the Shovel Point trail at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay. Erica Dischino for MPR News

The shoreline of Lake Superior at Tettegouche State Park feature changing leaves near Silver Bay. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Bright yellow leaves are seen near the Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel scenic overlook along Lake Superior in Two Harbors. Erica Dischino for MPR News

Bright yellow and red leaves are seen along the Munger Trail near Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton. Erica Dischino for MPR News