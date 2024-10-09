Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Photos
MPR News Staff

Photos: Fall colors cover northern Minnesota as autumn seeps in

Leaves change along Hawkhill Road off Highway 61.
Leaves change along Hawkhill Road off Highway 61 on Oct. 2, near Knife River, Minn.
Erica Dischino for MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

While it is not quite that crisp, switch-to-flannel-sheets weather yet, changing colors are popping up in northern Minnesota.

MPR News freelance photographer Erica Dischino explored the North Shore as a leaf peeper for us and got these shots.

Deep orange leaves are seen at Banning State Park.
Changing leaves are seen at Banning State Park in Sandstone.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
A view of a forest trail going up a slope.
Leaves change along the Shovel Point trail at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
Leaves change along Hawkhill Road.
Leaves change along Hawkhill Road off Highway 61 near Knife River.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
An aerial view of Lake Superior and changing leaves.
The shoreline of Lake Superior at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
An aerial view of Lake Superior and changing leaves.
The shoreline of Lake Superior at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
An aerial view of Lake Superior, a highway and changing leaves.
Bright yellow leaves contrast against Lake Superior at the Madeira Pullout along Highway 61 near Two Harbors.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
An aerial view of Lake Superior and changing leaves.
Changing leaves are seen above Banning State Park in Sandstone.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
An aerial view of Lake Superior and changing leaves.
Leaves change along Hawkhill Road off Highway 61 near Knife River.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
An aerial view of Lake Superior and changing leaves.
The shoreline of Lake Superior at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
Changing leaves are seen at Jay Cooke State Park.
Bright yellow and red leaves are seen along the Munger Trail near Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
A person walks down a trail through the forest.
Leaves change along the Shovel Point trail at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
A tree stands near a view of Lake Superior.
The shoreline of Lake Superior at Tettegouche State Park feature changing leaves near Silver Bay.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
A view of bright yellow leaves.
Bright yellow leaves are seen near the Silver Creek Cliff Tunnel scenic overlook along Lake Superior in Two Harbors.
Erica Dischino for MPR News
A forest view near rocks and a waterway.
Bright yellow and red leaves are seen along the Munger Trail near Jay Cooke State Park in Carlton.
Erica Dischino for MPR News