Photo Galleries
MPR News Staff

Photos: Northern lights dance across Minnesota skies

aurora 7
An aurora is seen in Red Wing on Thursday.
Andrew Krueger | MPR News

Lady Aurora made an appearance once again on Thursday evening and MPR News staff captured some photos from across the metro area and beyond.

aurora 8
An aurora is seen in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Aleesa Kuznetsov | MPR News
aurora 9
An aurora is seen in Rochester on Thursday.
Catharine Ritchert | MPR News
aurora 11
An aurora is seen in Stillwater on Thursday.
Erin Warhol | MPR News
aurora 10
An aurora is seen in St. Paul on Thursday.
Paul Huttner | MPR News
aurora 6
An aurora is seen in St. Paul on Thursday.
Anne Guttridge | MPR News
aurora 5
An aurora is seen in St. Paul on Thursday.
Kyra Miles | MPR News
aurora 2
An aurora is seen in the metro area on Thursday.
Mandy Thalhuber | MPR News
aurora 1
