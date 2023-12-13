Minneapolis, Department of Human Rights name finalists to monitor police court settlement

The City of Minneapolis and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights have identified three finalists in the search for an independent evaluator that will monitor the city’s compliance with the court settlement reached earlier this year.

The Human Rights department launched an investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. It found a pattern and practice of discriminatory policing which unfairly targeted people of color. In March of this year, the state reached a settlement with the city that includes reforms for the MPD.

The governments have asked three teams to make public presentations and answer questions from community members.

The teams are Effective Law Enforcement For All, a nonprofit which has offices in New Orleans and Silver Spring, Maryland; Jensen Hughes, a law enforcement consulting firm with offices around the world and Relman Colfax, a Washington, D.C.-based civil rights firm.

Once the city and state choose a team, the Minneapolis City Council will vote on a contract. The independent evaluator is expected to start work by March 9.

The evaluator team also would oversee an expected federal consent decree from the U.S. Department of Justice.